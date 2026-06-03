Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now

OU expects a healthy and improved version of John Mateer in 2026

headshotby: George Stoia2 hours agoGeorgeStoia
NCAA Football: Michigan at Oklahoma
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates with head coach Brent Venables after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Like most people in Norman, Brent Venables expects a much better John Mateer in 2026. Coming off an up-and-down season, throwing 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, there's high expectations for Mateer. The Washington State transfer quarterback had high expectations a year ago and was even the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after the first couple games of the season. But after breaking his thumb against Auburn in Week 4, Mateer was a different player the rest of the season.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Sooner Scoop
+
+
One subscription: The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.