OU expects a healthy and improved version of John Mateer in 2026

Like most people in Norman, Brent Venables expects a much better John Mateer in 2026. Coming off an up-and-down season, throwing 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, there's high expectations for Mateer. The Washington State transfer quarterback had high expectations a year ago and was even the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after the first couple games of the season. But after breaking his thumb against Auburn in Week 4, Mateer was a different player the rest of the season.