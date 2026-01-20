OU football finishes No. 13 in final AP poll for 2025 season

It’s a top-15 finish for OU in the 2025 season. The Sooners (10-3) conclude the 2025 season ranked No. 13 in the final AP poll released Tuesday.

OU, of course, was ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, earning the home game against No. 9 Alabama.

However, the Sooners fell 34-24 in Norman on Dec. 19 and dropped below several teams based on bowl results.

OU’s best win came at No. 9 Alabama, while the Sooners also had a victory against No. 21 Michigan.

The three losses came against No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 9 Bama and No. 12 Texas.

It is the second 10-win season for head coach Brent Venables that included the first CFP berth for the program since 2019. With quarterback John Mateer returning and linebacker Kip Lewis, among others, Team 132 is ready to come up big for OU again in 2026.

Head coach Brent Venables reflects on 2025

“Couldn’t be more thankful and proud for the group of guys that are returning as well. Easily one of the funnest teams I’ve ever been around, the spirit of this team, their love to compete, their love again for their brothers, their willingness to allow us to coach them day in and day out. What a joy that they’ve been.

“Our best days are sitting in front of us. I really believe that. We’ve got a great foundation coming back, and I think a vision for what it needs to look like moving forward.

“I think the strain, the love, the sacrifice, the work, the talent, I think there’s lots of layers to all of it. I think our staff has recruited incredibly well. Think that showed again this season. I thought that was kind of a foundational piece. I thought we brought in good players through the portal that helped us have the kind of season we needed.

“Thought culturally speaking, I think I was is pleased with that piece as well. Everything starts with me when it comes to being a tone-setter, the things that are important, our standards, the things we value, the things we’re going to be about, the things we’re willing to tolerate and not tolerate, the type of people we recruit and then what we nurture every single day, because if you’re going to do it the right way — and for something that lasts longer than just this moment, then you have to nurture it every single day.

“Don’t let anybody on the outside put limitations on you, what we can and can’t become. And it matters about what we believe. It matters the work that we put into it.”