OU football at the NFL Combine: Deion Burks impresses in drills
OU football has its most participants at the NFL Combine since 2022.
There were 10 Sooners invited to participate in the 2026 combine. WR Deion Burks, TE Jaren Kanak, OL Febechi Nwaiwu, DL Gracen Halton, DL Marvin Jones Jr., DL R Mason Thomas, DL Damonic Williams, LB Kendal Daniels, LB Owen Heinecke and S Robert Spears-Jennings.
Halton stole the show on Thursday. He had one of the best performances of all the defensive linemen, including a 36.5-inch vertical jump, which is the third highest in combine history by a defensive tackle.
On Friday, safety Spears-Jennings had a strong showing. The OU defensive back ran a 4.32s 40-yard dash, which was the second-highest among safeties.
And Burks was a standout on Saturday, posting the third-fastest 40 time at 4.3s and the best vertical jump at 42.5” among receivers. He also had the most reps on the bench press with 26.
NFL combine results from the past weekend:
Linebacker Kendal Daniels and defensive tackle Damonic Williams did not participate in the drills. Williams did partake in the bench press with 30 reps.
- DL Gracen Halton
- 40-yard dash: 4.82s (3rd)
- 10-yard split: 1.7s (t-4th)
- Vertical jump: 36.5” (1st)
- Broad jump: 9’6” (t-2nd)
- DE R Mason Thomas
- 40-yard dash: 4.67s (9th)
- 10-yard split: 1.63s (t-7th)
- Vertical jump: NA
- Broad jump: NA
- DE Marvin Jones Jr.
- 40-yard dash: 4.70s (11th)
- 10-yard split: 1.65s (t-9th)
- Vertical jump: NA
- Broad jump: NA
- LB Owen Heinecke
- 40-yard dash: 4.62s (9th)
- 10-yard split: 1.64s (7th)
- Vertical jump: 34.5” (10th)
- Broad jump: 9’11” (t-8th)
- S Robert Spears-Jennings
- 40-yard dash: 4.32s (2nd)
- 10-yard split: 1.51s (3rd)
- Vertical jump: 35” (10th)
- Broad jump: 10’5” (t-4th)
- WR Deion Burks
- 40-yard dash: 4.3s (3rd)
- 10-yard split: 1.49s (t-2nd)
- Vertical jump: 42.5” (1st)
- Broad jump: 10’11” (t-4th)
- Bench press: 26 (t-1st)
- TE Jaren Kanak
- 40-yard dash: 4.52s (3rd)
- 10-yard split: 1.61s (t-4th)
- Vertical jump: 36” (t-6th)
- Broad jump: 9’11” (t-8th)
- Bench press: 24 (t-4th)
- OL Febechi Nwaiwu
- 40-yard dash: NA
- 10-yard split: NA
- Vertical jump: 24.5” (17th)
- Broad jump: 8’9” (t-12th)