OU football at the NFL Combine: Gracen Halton steals the show

OU football has its most participants at the NFL Combine since 2022.

There were 10 Sooners invited to participate in the 2026 combine. WR Deion Burks, TE Jaren Kanak, OL Febechi Nwaiwu, DL Gracen Halton, DL Marvin Jones Jr., DL R Mason Thomas, DL Damonic Williams, LB Kendal Daniels, LB Owen Heinecke and S Robert Spears-Jennings. On Thursday, it was the defensive linemen and linebackers who competed in the drills.

And it was Halton who stole the show. He had one of the best performances of all the defensive linemen, including a 36.5-inch vertical jump, which is the third highest in combine history by a defensive tackle.

Here are the results from the NFL combine on Thursday:

Linebacker Kendal Daniels and defensive tackle Damonic Williams did not participate in the drills.

NFL Combine schedule

Here’s when the players will participate: