OU football commit Greydon Howell: 'I feel like they have a plan for me'

Another big football recruiting weekend for OU in June, and a lot of commitments making their way back to Norman.

The Sooners are looking to add to their incredible 2027 recruiting class, currently ranked No. 3 by Rivals.

One of those commitments putting on his recruiting hat? Broken Bow (Okla.) High wide receiver Greydon Howell. Might other receivers be joining the fold to play alongside Howell in Norman? Stay tuned.

The multi-sport star for the Savages is doing all he can to keep that train rolling. Howell stopped by the SoonerScoop studios Saturday during his official visit to catch up with Scoop’s Parker Thune.

Watch the full interview.

Here are some quick-hit highlights

On the OU connection/official visit:

“It has been amazing. I’ve felt really loved. And I feel like they have a plan for me.”

Howell plays QB at Broken Bow but will be a WR for OU. What’s that process like?

“I’ve been trying to get as many reps in practice as I can… So I’m just familiar with it all.”

On his relationship with Emmett Jones:

“They have players who are built sort of the same way as me (Isaiah Sategna). Same build as me will help me a lot because he will know how to use me. Me being on the shorter end of the D1 stick, he’s one of the guys who can make me play like a Big Dawg. In his words, plays like a gangster.”

On this special 2027 group:

“Coach Venables says he recruits a certain type of character. When we all get together, that’s definitely true. We talk every day. Commits talk every day. It’s a big family, easy to talk with everyone.”

On his ‘don’t panic’ message last weekend after two receivers flipped their commitment:

“When I sent it out, I didn’t send it out for publicity. I just wanted to speak for me. OU is a place where you don’t have to worry about the wide receiver position. A good receiver wants to play for a great quarterback. I don’t think OU is a place desperate for receiver. I just wanted to calm them down. They’re at least going to have one receiver committed, for sure. I’ll be committed here. Hopefully, we get some more.”

Howell is a four-star prospect by Rivals, ranked No. 287 overall and No. 9 in Oklahoma. He is No. 407 overall in the Industry Composite