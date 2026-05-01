OU football coverage gains recruiting super team as Scoop makes new hire

Parker Thune has joined SoonerScoop as a Senior Recruiting Analyst for OU football.

That’s the news. Here’s the why: Parker Thune makes us better. We’ve been competing with Parker. Some of us (me) have been known to compete a little too hard.

We know the type of content and news Parker is capable of bringing to SoonerScoop subscribers.

And there has been a strong internal desire from Josh and me to expand our OU football recruiting muscle for some time. Parker gives us the ability to be an even bigger force in our recruiting and team coverage.

With Josh and Parker together, there honestly hasn’t been a better duo of an experienced and a younger, proven recruiting reporter working together in the Oklahoma space. I’m also excited Josh has someone to mentor and even nerd out with.

I do not, however, expect Parker to start wearing flip-flops every day and get a calf tat.

The core of our business is our subscribers. I don’t ever want us to lose sight of that. Our podcasts, YouTube and social media content do serve as ways to elevate our brand and our reach.

But as George Stoia proves to us each and every day, having great OU football reporting, being on top of breaking news and producing quality journalism still matters more than anything else we do.

I’m excited for Parker and the trajectory of his career. I’ve told him that we’ve shared a lot of steps along the way. Neither of us started out on the mountain top. We worked our way here.

I’m excited for the future of SoonerScoop. The opening of our new studio is right around the corner. Unless Eddie kills me first, which I’m not gonna lie, is a possibility.

What this means for OUInsider members?

There has been a lot of interesting movement in the Oklahoma fansite community over the last three years as soon as we made the decision to leave Rivals for On3.

On3 and Shannon Terry have been tremendous partners in all of this. On3’s acquisition of Rivals has reached its final Oklahoma form with a revamped SoonerScoop lineup.

For those of you with OUInsider subscriptions, On3 will convert your subscription to a SoonerScoop subscription.

If you had subscriptions to both sites, we will extend your SoonerScoop subscription by whatever time you had remaining on your OUInsider subscription.

We understand that this transition might not be the ideal situation for everyone. But with the offseason here, we are going to spend an incredible amount of our time making sure this transition goes as smoothly as possible.

Subscribers to SoonerScoop, OUInsider, or both sites, can find a full F.A.Q. available on the Crimson Corner that will serve to answer your questions and provide help to answer any other questions you may have about our coverage of OU football.

On to bigger things for everyone

I will be available for anyone that has questions about their subscription. We will also provide real time information on The Crimson Corner to get your feedback moving forward.

But back to the big news, Josh, Eddie, Bob, George and myself are happy to welcome Parker as the newest member of the team and we can’t wait for you guys to see everything we have in store for our coverage of OU football in the future.