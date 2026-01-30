OU football earns commitment from elite 2028 running back
Oklahoma's two-man offensive line class is, by the admission of general manager Jim Nagy, smaller than what he had hoped for. In the case of one of...
Jahsiear Rogers is the first Sooners high school prospect to ever sign from the state of Delaware. But that's not the only new standard he is setting...
The Sooner State Rankings is a long-time OKPreps ranking of the state's top seniors. The final data is in from their freshman years to performances...
The Sooner Scoop – January 23, 2026 Attention Ladies and Gentleman, I have an urgent and breaking Sooners news story! The Sooners have been making...
After a few weeks of focus on the transfer portal Oklahoma football is now fully engaged on the high school recruiting trail. The Sooners have made a...
With the 2025 season now officially at a close there's only one thing for Sooners fans to focus on, 2026. Not surprisingly in this week's Board Chat...
Some players arrive in high school expecting all the accolades. They just know schools will come running to try and bring their talents to campus....
In high school football there are few guys who don't spend some time wondering about the chance to play in an All-American game. It's likely the same...
The Sooner Scoop – January 16, 2026 Attention Ladies and Gentleman, I have an urgent and breaking Sooners news story! As the transfer portal begins...
In the era of the transfer portal there's always a score being kept. And though it's too early to fully take stock of the 2025 class, the Sooners got...
It's not every day that hiring a position coach creates national headlines but that's what Oklahoma football was able to accomplish in hiring Jason...
In the era of the transfer portal there's always a score being kept. And though it's too early to fully take stock of the 2025 class, the Sooners got...
With the commitment of Navy All-American defensive tackle Deven Robertson the Sooners had a clear plan in mind. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound prospect is a...
SAN ANTONIO - Just moments ago on the floor of the Alamodome the Sooners picked up a commitment from Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove defensive tackle...
Oklahoma has landed a commitment at the Navy All-American Bowl from one of their top targets - Tustin, Calif. defensive target Taven Epps. Not...
SAN ANTONIO - With his decision just now announced, Taven Epps of Tustin, Calif. is officially a member of the Sooners 2027 class. And while many...
SAN ANTONIO - Oklahoma's class of 2026 signed without much drama, in fact the proceedings on Dec. 3, 2025 went as by the book as possible. But that's...
The Sooner Scoop – January 9, 2026 Attention Ladies and Gentleman, I have an urgent and breaking Sooners news story! Without question we've got to...
SAN ANTONIO - It's time for our final day of practice in the Alamo city and getting a long look at several Sooners targets that we'd not seen in...
SAN ANTONIO - It's no exaggeration to say that the Sooners aren't overly familiar with the state of Mississippi. The potential commitment of Deven...
SAN ANTONIO - Oklahoma's presence at the Navy All-American Bowl on Wednesday was highlighted by big plays and what could be in the future. Whether it...
Oklahoma football is well on its way to one of the nation's top classes in the class of 2027. And it seems that they can continue to build on their...
Last week we wrapped up the Under Armour All-American Game and now it's onto another gathering of Sooners targets at the Navy All-American Bowl in...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - When Brent Venables arrived in Norman he made it clear development would be a key part of his version of Oklahoma football....
The Sooner Scoop – January 2, 2026 Attention Ladies and Gentleman, I have an urgent and breaking Sooners news story! What's been surprising in...