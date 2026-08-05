OU football fall camp intel: Who is leading the way on the offensive line for Bill Bedenbaugh?

OU fall camp is underway and for the first time in a while, it seems that offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has a good idea of who his starting five is heading into the season. It’s no secret the offensive line has been a rollercoaster the last couple of seasons. But there is some real optimism this year, as the Sooners return five players with starting experience on the offensive line, plus they added E’Marrion Harris from Arkansas at right tackle. Here’s what SoonerScoop is hearing about the offensive line after the first day of practice.