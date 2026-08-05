OU football fall camp is underway: Get 75% off SoonerScoop now

OU football is back in action with fall camp officially underway in Norman.

The Sooners approach the 2026 season with John Mateer returning as starting quarterback for a second season under center — just the second time in Brent Venables’ tenure that Oklahoma has brought back its starter, and the program chasing its eighth national championship as it looks to build on last year’s College Football Playoff run.

With so much taking place within Oklahoma football, SoonerScoop is ensuring fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!

For a limited time, new members who join SoonerScoop will get their first 12 months of premium Sooners coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

Fall camp is when depth charts get set and breakout candidates emerge, and SoonerScoop has you covered from every angle. Mateer has shown up to camp with the highest expectations, as he reworked his mechanics and studied film with Sam Bradford this offseason.

On offense, Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice are both looking to carve out bigger roles at receiver behind returning starter Isaiah Sategna, and the defense is led by defensive tackle David Stone, Kip Lewis and Peyton Bowen, while a veteran specialists group is led by Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Tate Sandell, who returns as one of the best kickers in college football.

SoonerScoop’s team is on the ground every day of camp with roster notes, snap count breakdowns, and the injury and depth chart intel fans need heading into the season opener.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join SoonerScoop today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Sooners coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF SoonerScoop annual offer ends Aug. 12!

With a SoonerScoop annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

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— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Oklahoma Sooners message board community around! The one-of-a-kind SoonerScoop community is the place for fans to get access to the SoonerScoop staff, read premium scoop on all things Sooners and talk about it with other OU fans!

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Led by the entire SoonerScoop team, fans will stay in the know on all the latest Sooners scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Sooners message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a SoonerScoop annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Sooners coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.