OU football GM Jim Nagy receives new multi-million dollar contract

OU football general manager Jim Nagy has received a new multi-million dollar contract, keeping him in Norman through 2030.

The OU Board of Regents approved a new four-year contract worth $4.6 million. Nagy will receive $1 million this year, with the deal increasing by $100,000 each year. He was originally signed to a three-year contract worth $2.55 million in February 2025. His annual value went from $850,000 to $1.15 million. This new deal makes him one of the highest-paid GMs in college football.

“It was critical,” OU athletics director Roger Denny told SoonerScoop. “You see what they’re doing, the results speak for themselves. But the thing that folks don’t necessarily see is the way he and his staff have come in and really integrated themselves so seamlessly with our coaching staff, and when you combine the work they’re doing on the evaluation and negotiation and the transactional side of it along with the work that our coaches do recruiting, it’s really a tremendous advantage for us. And we want to preserve that advantage as long as we can.”

Over the past year, Nagy has proven his worth. He and his front office staff have helped the Sooners retain some of their most important players. He’s also helped bring in new talent, landing one of the best transfer portal classes in the country this past offseason. And he’s been a big reason for OU having a top-five recruiting class in 2027.

Nagy’s quick success in Norman will likely bring new suitors trying to pry him away from the Sooners, including from the NFL. But OU is hopeful it can retain Nagy and his staff for a long time. It’s clear he’s become an integral part of the program.

“His reputation was out there,” Denny said. “A lot of folks around the sport knew he was, certainly knew that name. Getting to know him, he just approaches day-to-day with a good sense of humility and an incredible focus on the task at hand. So, like I said, really, really talented at taking the skillset he had and really integrating what BV and the rest of that staff looks for in young men that you don’t necessarily see on the tape. And they’ve done a really tremendous job of taking that and working with staff to go find those guys.”