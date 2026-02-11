OU football spring game set for April 18

Go ahead and save that date, OU football fans. OU announced Wednesday afternoon that the spring game will be April 18.

More details will be revealed at a later date. Last year, OU, of course, had the Crimson Combine, but the social media post Thursday suggested a return to some sort of game format.

You're invited! 📩



More details to come. pic.twitter.com/4dWoukSjJp — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 11, 2026

It has been a busy Wednesday in Norman. It started with 10 former Sooners getting the invitation to the NFL Draft Combine in two weeks.

And now we know who is going to be leading the charge at the cornerback position. Former Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan will be the one running the show. OU took just over a week to find the right guy for the spot, with Jay Valai leaving for the Buffalo Bills.

Molly Jacoby is going to be calling the shots as the director of recruiting. And now we have a date for the OU spring game.

The Sooners are coming off an incredibly successful 2025 season. The second 10-win season under head coach Brent Venables. OU went on that run in November to earn the spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Things didn’t pan out the way everybody hoped against Alabama, but the theme for Team 132? Run it back. Because OU was able to retain a good chunk of the players that made 2025 special, the expectations are high for 2026.

Look at the OU recruiting class for 2027, and the optimism is high for what Venables and company are looking to do.

It will be a new day in Norman because Roger Denny is about to take over as athletic director. That will become official Sunday (Feb. 15). And one of the first things Denny said in his introductory press conference was how he wants to help Venables bring national championship No. 8 to Sooner Nation.