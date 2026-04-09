OU football spring observations: Who was absent from Thursday's practice?

OU spring practice is nearing its end. The Sooners will play their annual spring game next Saturday, April 18. But there are still a few practices remaining before the end of spring ball. On Thursday, local media got to watch over 30 minutes of practice. Before you dive into some of these notes, it should be noted that it looked like OU was holding a lot of guys out of practice on Thursday. Might be because we’re nearing the end of spring. Hoping we can get some clarity on these guys (especially the receivers) soon.