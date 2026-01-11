OU football transfer portal intel: Defensive line still a priority for Sooners

OU football transfer portal intel: Defensive line still a priority for Soonersby: George Stoia2 hours agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppAug 30, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore (34) during the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn ImagesOU is still looking for additions in the transfer portal, with the window closing this week on Jan. 16. And it looks like the defensive line could have an addition.