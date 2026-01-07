OU football transfer portal intel: Sooners hoping to land Michigan linebacker

OU football transfer portal intel: Sooners hoping to land Michigan linebackerby: George Stoia1 hour agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppSep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) and linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) resct after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn ImagesOU is looking to land one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal on Wednesday. Here is the latest on Cole Sullivan.