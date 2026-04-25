OU football's Deion Burks selected by Indianapolis Colts in 2026 NFL Draft
OU wide receiver Deion Burks has been selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Burks transferred to Oklahoma from Purdue prior to the 2024 season and, at the time, was considered one of the best receivers in the portal. In 2024, he started five games with injuries limiting him most of the year. He totaled 31 receptions for 245 yards (7.9 avg) and three touchdowns.
He returned in 2025 and was healthy as a full-time starter, finishing second on the team in catches and yards. Burks totaled 57 receptions for 620 yards (10.9 avg) and four touchdowns last season.
Deion Burks’ career stats at OU (2024–2025)
- Total: 88 receptions for 865 yards (9.8 avg) and 7 touchdowns in 18 games (18 starts)
- 2024 (5 games, 5 starts): 31 receptions for 245 yards (7.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns
- 2025 (13 games, 13 starts): 57 receptions for 620 yards (10.9 avg) and 4 touchdowns
NFL Combine results
- Height/Weight: 5’9¾” / 180 lbs
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.30 seconds (top 3 among WRs)
- 10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds (top 5 among WRs)
- Vertical Jump: 42.5 inches (1st among WRs)
- Broad Jump: 10’11” (top 5 among WRs)
- Bench Press: 26 reps (1st among WRs)