OU football's Deion Burks selected by Indianapolis Colts in 2026 NFL Draft

OU wide receiver Deion Burks has been selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Burks transferred to Oklahoma from Purdue prior to the 2024 season and, at the time, was considered one of the best receivers in the portal. In 2024, he started five games with injuries limiting him most of the year. He totaled 31 receptions for 245 yards (7.9 avg) and three touchdowns.

He returned in 2025 and was healthy as a full-time starter, finishing second on the team in catches and yards. Burks totaled 57 receptions for 620 yards (10.9 avg) and four touchdowns last season.

Deion Burks’ career stats at OU (2024–2025)

Total: 88 receptions for 865 yards (9.8 avg) and 7 touchdowns in 18 games (18 starts)

88 receptions for 865 yards (9.8 avg) and 7 touchdowns in 18 games (18 starts) 2024 (5 games, 5 starts): 31 receptions for 245 yards (7.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns

31 receptions for 245 yards (7.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns 2025 (13 games, 13 starts): 57 receptions for 620 yards (10.9 avg) and 4 touchdowns

NFL Combine results