OU football's Febechi Nwaiwu selected by Houston Texans in 2026 NFL Draft

OU offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu has been selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nwaiwu transferred to Oklahoma before the 2024 season and played a pivotal role for the Sooners. He started every game the last two seasons, primarily at right guard. He quickly became a strong veteran leader for OU last year. And he showed that throughout the season, including when he had to play center in the last two games of the year.

That versatility made him more attractive to teams during the draft process. He stood out at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine. Nwaiwu showed he could play at a high level at multiple positions on the offensive line.

Career stats for Nwaiwu

Games Played: 66 total

Games Started: 45 total (primarily at right guard, with experience at right tackle and center)

Oklahoma (2024–2025): Started all 26 games (13 in 2024 at RG, 13 in 2025 — 11 at RG, 2 at C)

North Texas (2021–2023): Appeared in 28 games with 19 starts

Key accolades