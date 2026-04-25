OU football's Gracen Halton selected by San Francisco 49ers in 2026 NFL Draft

OU defensive tackle Gracen Halton has been selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Halton was one of Oklahoma’s best defensive players last year. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive linemen recorded 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks over 47 games (10 starts) in his college career at OU. His production peaked as a senior in 2025 when he posted 33 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks while earning All-SEC Second Team honors as a team captain.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, he stood out with elite athletic testing for a defensive tackle, including a 4.82-second 40-yard dash (3rd among DTs), a 36.5-inch vertical jump (1st among DTs), and a 9’6″ broad jump. Halton’s combine performance, paired with a good showing at the Senior Bowl, pushed him into being a sure-fire Day 2 selection.

Career stats (47 games, 10 starts)

Tackles: 84 total (34 solo, 50 assisted)

Tackles for loss (TFL): 17.5 for 103 yards

Sacks: 8.5 for 65 yards

Forced Fumbles: 3

Fumble Recoveries: 2 (for 4 yards)

Passes Defended/Broken Up: 2

QB Hurries/Hits: 11 QB hurries (plus additional pressures noted in advanced stats)

NFL Combine results