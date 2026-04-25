OU football's Jaren Kanak selected by Tennessee Titans in 2026 NFL Draft

OU tight end Jaren Kanak has been selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Kanak played linebacker for his first three seasons before successfully transitioning to tight end as a senior in 2025, where he started every game and became a reliable receiving option for Oklahoma. He earned All-SEC Third Team honors (coaches) in 2025 and was known for his athleticism, versatility, and special teams contributions throughout his career.

In 13 games (all starts) in 2025, he recorded 44 receptions for 533 yards (12.1 yards per catch) with a long reception of 48 yards. While he didn’t score any touchdowns, he provided reliable underneath and intermediate production, becoming a trusted target in the passing game and contributing to the Sooners’ College Football Playoff run.

Kanak’s path to making an NFL roster will likely be on special teams, where he excelled for OU.

Defensive Stats (as LB, 2022–2024)

Games Played/Started: 39 games, 10 starts

Tackles: 103 total (39 solo, 64 assisted)

Tackles for Loss: 7.0 for 21 yards

Sacks: 2.0 for 7 yards

Forced Fumbles: 2

Fumble Recoveries: 2 (including 1 returned for 21 yards/TD)

Passes Defended: 2

Offensive Stats (as TE, 2025)

Games Played/Started: 13 games, 13 starts

Receptions: 44

Receiving Yards: 533 (12.1 avg)

Touchdowns: 0

Long Reception: 48 yards

Career Totals (52 games)