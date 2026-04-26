OU football's Jaydn Ott signs with Kansas City Chiefs

OU running back Jaydn Ott has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be re-united with Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who recently joined the Chiefs’ staff.

Ott was a standout running back at California, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards and earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 while also contributing significantly as a receiver. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season but saw limited action for unknown reasons, appearing in just seven games with 21 carries for 68 yards as a backup.

Despite the down year in Norman, his productive three seasons at Cal (2,587 rushing yards and 24 total TDs) solidified him as a versatile, productive back heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, which is why he earned a Senior Bowl invite. His time at OU was expected to be a great success, but that obviously did not come to fruition.

Career Totals (41 games, 33 starts)

Rushing: 553 attempts for 2,665 yards (4.8 avg) and 24 touchdowns

Receiving: 97 receptions for 722–749 yards (approx. 7.5 avg) and 6 touchdowns

All-Purpose Yards: Over 3,500 yards

Ott By Season