OU football's Jaydn Ott signs with Kansas City Chiefs
OU running back Jaydn Ott has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be re-united with Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who recently joined the Chiefs’ staff.
Ott was a standout running back at California, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards and earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 while also contributing significantly as a receiver. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season but saw limited action for unknown reasons, appearing in just seven games with 21 carries for 68 yards as a backup.
Despite the down year in Norman, his productive three seasons at Cal (2,587 rushing yards and 24 total TDs) solidified him as a versatile, productive back heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, which is why he earned a Senior Bowl invite. His time at OU was expected to be a great success, but that obviously did not come to fruition.
Career Totals (41 games, 33 starts)
- Rushing: 553 attempts for 2,665 yards (4.8 avg) and 24 touchdowns
- Receiving: 97 receptions for 722–749 yards (approx. 7.5 avg) and 6 touchdowns
- All-Purpose Yards: Over 3,500 yards
Ott By Season
- 2022 (Cal, Freshman): 170 carries for 897 yards (5.3 avg), 8 TD; 46 rec for 321 yards, 3 TD
- 2023 (Cal, Sophomore): 245 carries for 1,305 yards (5.3 avg), 12 TD; 26 rec for 196 yards, 2 TD (First-team All-Pac-12)
- 2024 (Cal, Junior): 116 carries for 385 yards (3.3 avg), 4 TD; 24 rec for 222 yards, 1 TD
- 2025 (Oklahoma, Senior): 21 carries for 68 yards (3.2 avg), 0 TD; 2 rec for 10 yards