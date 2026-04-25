OU football's Kendal Daniels selected by Atlanta Falcons in 2026 NFL Draft

OU linebacker Kendal Daniels has been selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Daniels began his career at Oklahoma State as a highly touted safety out of Beggs, Oklahoma, earning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2022. After being a three-year starter for the Cowboys, he transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season, where he started all 13 games in a versatile role at cheetah. He totaled 53 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble for OU.

Daniels was a key contributor to the Sooners’ defense during their College Football Playoff appearance, showcasing improved pass rush and run defense in the SEC. His size (6’5″, 242 lbs), athleticism, and production across multiple positions made him a valuable contributor and NFL draft prospect.

Career stats (52 games, 41 starts)

Tackles: 293 total (180 solo, 113 assisted)

Tackles for Loss: 33.5 for 127 yards

Sacks: 7.5 for 62 yards

Interceptions: 5 for 41 yards

Forced Fumbles: 2

Fumble Recoveries: 3

Passes Defended/Broken Up: 16

QB Hurries: 9

Daniels by season