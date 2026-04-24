OU football's R Mason Thomas selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026 NFL Draft

OU defensive end R Mason Thomas has been selected No. 40 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft in the second round Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound edge is coming off a stellar final season in Norman. He totaled 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He did all of that despite missing the final three regular-season games due to a quad injury. Still, Thomas was widely considered one of the best pass rushers in college football over the last two years. In 2024, he totaled 23 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks.

In 2025, Thomas was named a Bednarik Award semifinalist, earned First-team All-SEC honors from coaches, and received Second-team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and AFCA. In 2024, he was selected to the Second-team All-SEC and earned weekly honors multiple times, including Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. He also appeared on preseason watch lists for the Bednarik and Lombardi Awards in 2025 and served as a team captain.

Thomas delivered one of the most memorable defensive plays in Oklahoma history on November 1, 2025, against Tennessee. After linebacker Owen Heinecke sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble, Thomas scooped it up one-handed, delivered a stiff-arm on a Volunteer defender, and raced 71 yards for a touchdown — the longest fumble return in Sooners history.

He was one of the most beloved players over the last few years, after he opted to return for the 2025 season.

Career Stats

Games/Starts: 42 GP / 20 GS

Tackles: 65 total (40 solo, 25 ast)

Tackles for Loss: 25.5

Sacks: 17.0

Forced Fumbles: 4

Fumble Recoveries: 3 (88 return yards, including a 71-yard TD in 2025 and a 9-yard TD in 2024)

Pass Breakups: 3

QB Hurries: 17

NFL Combine/Pro Day Measurables