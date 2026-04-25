OU football's Robert Spears-Jennings selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026 NFL Draft

OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings has been selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Spears-Jennings was a key part of Oklahoma’s defense the past two seasons. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native was a two-year starter for the Sooners. He totaled 178 tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions in his four-year career. Last year, he totaled 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble.

He had a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine, both of which helped him get drafted. At the combine, Spears-Jennings turned heads with elite athletic testing for the safety position, highlighted by a 4.32-second 40-yard dash (2nd among safeties), which significantly boosted his draft stock as a rangy, versatile defensive back.

Career stats (47 games, 25 starts)

Tackles: 178 total (102 solo, 76 assisted)

Tackles for Loss: 8.0 for 33 yards

Sacks: 2.5 for 22 yards

Interceptions: 2

Forced Fumbles: 5

Fumble Recoveries: 2

Passes Defended/Broken Up: 5

RSJ by season