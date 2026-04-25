OU football's Robert Spears-Jennings selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026 NFL Draft
OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings has been selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Spears-Jennings was a key part of Oklahoma’s defense the past two seasons. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native was a two-year starter for the Sooners. He totaled 178 tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions in his four-year career. Last year, he totaled 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble.
He had a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine, both of which helped him get drafted. At the combine, Spears-Jennings turned heads with elite athletic testing for the safety position, highlighted by a 4.32-second 40-yard dash (2nd among safeties), which significantly boosted his draft stock as a rangy, versatile defensive back.
Career stats (47 games, 25 starts)
- Tackles: 178 total (102 solo, 76 assisted)
- Tackles for Loss: 8.0 for 33 yards
- Sacks: 2.5 for 22 yards
- Interceptions: 2
- Forced Fumbles: 5
- Fumble Recoveries: 2
- Passes Defended/Broken Up: 5
RSJ by season
- 2022 (Freshman, 9 games, 0 starts): 15 tackles (6 solo, 9 ast), 0.5 TFL
- 2023 (Sophomore, 12 games, 2 starts): 38 tackles (20 solo, 18 ast), 1.0 TFL, 1 PBU
- 2024 (Junior, 13 games, 11 starts): 66 tackles (43 solo, 23 ast), 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 forced fumbles (ranked 8th nationally), 2 fumble recoveries, 1 PBU
- 2025 (Senior, 13 games, 12 starts): 59 tackles (33 solo, 26 ast), 1.5 TFL, 1 INT (37 yards), 1 forced fumble, 2 PBUs