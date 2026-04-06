OU forward Jeff Nwankwo to enter transfer portal

The first transfer portal defection for OU basketball is going to be Jeff Nwankwo. Reports came out Monday afternoon he will be looking for a new home, and then later confirmed by Nwankwo himself.

Nwankwo averaged just under three points per game for the Sooners this season. His story was a nice one, but he just never found his groove as the season wore on.

A football player at Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Nwankwo started his college career at Tulane playing football. Then he decided to give basketball a chance and became a junior college star.

Nwankwo was thought highly by head coach Porter Moser and staff during the summer of 2024-25 before he tore his Achilles and missed the season.

He came back this season and was given a lot of chances to try to show what he could do. Nwankwo was a little inconsistent and saw his minutes start to drop, especially when SEC time came around.

He suffered a concussion in the OU road victory at Vanderbilt on Feb. 7. Cleared shortly after that, Nwankwo did not see meaningful minutes the rest of the season.

Nwankwo did not travel with the team to Las Vegas last week for The Crown. Head coach Porter Moser called it an internal team matter.

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

Can return

*Xzayvier Brown

*Derrion Reid

*Dayton Forsythe

*Kai Rogers

*Kuol Atak

*Andreas Holst

Incoming

*Gage Mayfield