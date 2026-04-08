OU forward Kuol Atak expected to enter the transfer portal

This was one of those on the fence guys that did not go in favor of returning to OU basketball. There were valid reasons for redshirt freshman Kuol Atak to stay in Norman and same for him to explore the market.

He is choosing the latter. On3’s Joe Tipton reported Tuesday evening Atak intends to enter the transfer portal.

Atak was a part of the OU rotation this season in 24 games played. All of them came off the bench, playing around 12.4 minutes every time out there. The Sooners certainly enjoyed Atak’s production. He averaged 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Shooting numbers were pretty good as well. Atak made 46.5% of attempts from the field and over 41% behind the three-point line. Just over four shots from deep went up when Atak got out there. So, teams could be drawn to that specific number and even give Atak a bigger role moving forward.

Atak is the fourth player to hit the portal, but the first one of big-time significance. The first one where it felt like Atak was going to be someone in the OU plans for the 2026-27 season.

Forwards Jeff Nwankwo and Andreas Holst are also expected to enter, as is freshman guard Jake Hansen.

The portal window officially opened Tuesday.

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

Can return

*Xzayvier Brown

*Derrion Reid

*Dayton Forsythe

*Kai Rogers

Incoming

*Gage Mayfield