OU freshman Allyssa Parker delivers a gem vs. Abilene Christian, 8-0

The first month of the season has taught OU softball fans that freshman Allyssa Parker can bring it at the plate.

However, everybody knows she is more than that. And it sounds like we are about to find out just how much more in the weeks to come.

Parker got her chance to start in the circle Saturday and made the most of it. She threw a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 run-rule, 6-inning victory against visiting Abilene Christian in the Okana Invitational.

Parker is always going to get a little help from the lineup, but this wasn’t one of those banner offensive games. Just a little by little each inning, and Parker doing the work every single time in the circle.

OU did get three more home runs, beginning with a two-run shot by Ailana Agbayani in the second inning.

Kendall Wells continued her incredible freshman season with a two-run bomb of her own in the fifth inning. Freshman Lexi McDaniel added a solo shot in the sixth.

Ella Parker ended the game by reaching on an error, to bring home Agbayani.

What was impressive more than anything was how efficient Parker was, throwing just 62 pitches in the six frames. No walks and four strikeouts to earn her second win of her career.

Updated Schedule (Including Non-OU Games) | Love’s Field | Norman, Okla.

Saturday

5 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

Sunday

10 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

12:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

3 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian