OU freshman Kendall Wells earns national weekly honor

The home runs keep coming for OU softball freshman Kendall Wells. And so, too, do all the accolades that come along with them.

The historic week for Wells continued as she was recognized with a pair of honors. She was named D1Softball National Player of the Week and Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Wells set the SEC single-season home run record against Wichita State March 31 and later tied the NCAA single-season freshman home run record with her 30th in Saturday’s win against Kentucky. She is now tied with Lauren Chamberlain (Oklahoma), Joceyln Alo (Oklahoma) and Kelly Majam (Hawaii) for the NCAA single-season freshman home run record.

OU went 4-0 last week and Wells added a home run in each contest, hitting .556 with nine runs, nine RBIs and a 1.889 slugging percentage. For the season? She is hitting .397 with 30 home runs, 66 RBIs and a 1.165 slugging percentage in 40 games.

Wells already earned Softball America Freshman of the Week and D1Softball National Player of the Week honors once this season. This is her first SEC weekly honor of the season and her career.

It is that week. Time for the Red River Rivalry. Time to head to Austin and take on Texas. The three-game set is Friday-Sunday. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN.