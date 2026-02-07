OU basketball gets good news about Derrion Reid for Vanderbilt showdown

The one thing you could say about OU basketball is that, for the most part, it has been healthy. A good thing, usually, but it just makes the nine-game losing streak even harder to tolerate.

There have been zero excuses as to why the wheels have fallen off. And OU will have its full roster available Saturday at Vanderbilt. Derrion Reid, who was listed as questionable on the SEC availability report Friday night, has been upgraded. Reid no longer listed in the final report Saturday afternoon.

OU (11-12, 1-9) at Vanderbilt (19-3, 6-3)

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

When you look at the numbers, the transfer quartet have done their part. Individually, the stats really aren’t that bad. It has been timing. The guys are rarely, if ever, all playing well together at once.

It has led to a lot of clunky outings. Reid is right there with everybody else. The sophomore transfer from Alabama, on paper, has been pretty solid. Reid is averaging just under 12 points per game (11.9) with 4.6 rebounds and shooting 50% from the field.

But he only has one assist per contest. Or go back to a super-narrow loss to Arkansas less than two weeks ago. Reid scored 10 points in the initial 10 minutes. Then just two the rest of the way in an 83-79 loss.

Head coach Porter Moser needs consistency, and it has not been there all season. OU is coming off a 94-78 loss at Kentucky on Wednesday and is in danger of losing 10 straight games in the regular season for the first time in more than 60 years. Reid had 11 points in Lexington.

Reid is shooting 34% from 3-point territory and playing under 28 minutes per contest. He has started every single game this season for the Sooners.