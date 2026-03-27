OU guard Dayton Forsythe undergoes ankle surgery, will miss The Crown

OU guard Dayton Forsythe underwent successful ankle surgery Wednesday, sources confirmed to SoonerScoop on Friday afternoon.

Forsythe is expected to make a full recovery but will not be with the team when it travels to Las Vegas on Monday in preparation for The Crown next week.

OU plays against Colorado on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Forsythe did not battle one ankle injury this season but two and both of them at the same time during the early and middle part of the season. It was very easy to see how different a team the Sooners were with a healthy Forsythe.

It is not a coincidence that when Forsythe finally felt somewhat healthy with his ankles, that is when OU made its lateseason push to try to make the NCAA Tournament.

Forsythe scored 12 points or more on four occasions during the 6-2 run OU had to end the regular season. From 11-12 to 17-14 to close it out. OU then won two games in the SEC Tournament before losing to Arkansas in the quarterfinals.

He averaged 5.3 points per game with 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds.

If OU beats Colorado, the Sooners would play in The Crown semifinals next Saturday, with the championship set for Easter Sunday.

The Sooners were deemed the First Team Out for the Big Dance for the second time in three seasons and among the First Four Out for the third time in five seasons under Porter Moser.

Instead of calling it a wrap, OU elected to participate in The Crown. The tournament is in its second year of existence.