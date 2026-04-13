OU guard Xzayvier Brown to return to Sooners for 2026-27 season

As crucial as it will be for OU basketball to land some big-time commitments in the transfer portal, retention is huge, too.

Not a lot of pieces that can be brought back, but now we know one enormous piece is returning as On3 reports Xzayvier Brown will return to Norman for his senior season.

After two years at St. Joseph’s, Brown transferred to OU last season and delivered time and time again.

Brown averaged 15.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The definition of a stat-sheet stuffer.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Brown told SoonerScoop about what the season meant. “Definitely I would say that (losing) stretch was definitely tough. I think what made this season super fun, even though it’s not over yet, is just the people we have in our locker room, the teammates, the coaches.

“Every day was a joy. Even when we were losing, it wasn’t a bad feeling coming into practice or anything like that. So I think this season has just been very fun, even though we took losses. I would say every day was a fun day.”

Brown routinely wanted the big shot in the big moment. And more often than not, came up big in those moments. Even if sometimes it was just free throws, it was Brown who was nails when it mattered most.

As it stands? OU has 3/5 of its starting lineup. Brown, Derrion Reid and new transfer forward Khani Rooths. The Sooners still need another guard alongside Brown and a starting center to be found in the portal.

OU portal commits (1)

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst

*Jake Hansen

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Will return

*Xzayvier Brown

Can return

*Derrion Reid

*Dayton Forsythe

*Kai Rogers

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming

*Gage Mayfield