OU HC Patty Gasso gives update on Nelly McEnroe-Marinas: 'Not quite sure'

It was an easy 6-0 weekend for OU softball, but a scary moment in the top of the third inning Sunday afternoon.

OU third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and catcher Kendall Wells collided trying to catch the ball in the infield. Wells made the play, while McEnroe-Marinas immediately stayed down on the ground, grabbing at her knee.

After a few minutes, McEnroe-Marinas walked off on her own but was taken out of the game won by OU 9-1 in five innings against visiting Southeastern Louisiana.

“Yea, we’re just kind of waiting on Nelly,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “We’re not quite sure what it is. Something happened with that knee. I think people could see that with what happened. We’re having to wait to get some x-rays and go from there. So obviously Nelly is anxious and emotional over it.

“And the thing I’m trying to work with our team, we play… We get early leads, we just kind of kick back, kind of watch. If you’re paying attention to what happened to Nelly, Sydney Barker’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here. Let me in. I got you. I got you Nelly.’ Like I think she came in and hit a bomb, like those kinds of things is what I’m looking for from our team, is that we’re recognizing how to represent a teammate, how to represent our team, our program, our fans, whatever it is. And it’s cool to see Barker do that.”

Barker did indeed take McEnroe Marinas’ spot at the plate and defensively at third. Barker’s initial plate appearance? A two-home run as part of a three-run third to stretch the lead to 7-1.

“It’s important for every single person that’s in our dugout to stay ready, no matter what,” Barker said. “You really never know what’s going to happen. Nelly, the unfortunate event, the hit was for her. It was for our team, but it was mostly for her.

“She’s a very, very hard worker, and when tears fall from Nelly’s face, it’s not good. So, knowing that I had to come in for her, and just be prepared and stay ready all the time. It’s just mandatory for every single person.”

McEnroe was 1-for-1 and scored a run Sunday before the collision.

OU is now 19-2 this season and has won seven consecutive games by run-rule decision. The Sooners are North Texas on Tuesday evening.