OU head coach Patty Gasso gives update about assistant Jen Rocha

Think everybody at OU softball and the softball world is still adjusting to the shocking news Patty Gasso delivered last week.

Assistant coach/pitching guru Jen Rocha not with the team as she attends to some health issues, and Karlie Keeney is in as the interim pitching coach.

OU was able to navigate its way to a 3-1 week to begin the 2026 season. You figure that with each game, Keeney will get a little more comfortable.

First and foremost, though, the thoughts and prayers are all with Rocha and her family.

“She’s definitely struggling with some health issues right now,” Gasso said. “Pretty severe. But she’s OK, waiting for more information and when that happens, it’ll be delivered. We’re trying to bring her as much comfort as we can through our play. So she’s resting at home and has a lot of help and a lot of love.”

Rocha has been there with Gasso through it all, the ups and downs, the national championships. She has had this uncanny ability to take any pitcher, freshman, transfer, doesn’t matter. To take any pitcher and unlock their potential. Bring out the best of the best.

For Gasso, however, it’s about Rocha the person even more than Rocha the incredible coach.

“She is such a phenomenal balance for this program,” Gasso said. “Sometimes JT and I just butt heads real hard. She is always the calm voice, the reasonable voice, the faith-based voice, the thoughtful voice. She is just too wonderful a person to be a coach. That sounds horrible (laughs). But us coaches, we’re relentless. We want to win at all costs.

“Sometimes you just forget who you are, and she never does and she never lets us as a coaching staff forget who we are. She just always keeps our feet on the ground, keeps us in check. She’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. So I love working next to her. It’s very hard to look to my left and not see her there. But a familiar face is always helpful, and Karlie Keeney has stepped in graciously and really did a great job for us as our opening weekend began.”

“Yeah, we love Coach Rocha—hitters and pitchers. She’s a really big part of this team. We miss her a lot, but I know that she’s cheering us on at home and watching us on TV and texting us after games, so it’s really nice to have her.”

Gasso attempted to explain a bit about the timeline of what happened with Rocha, when OU knew it had to make a move and how Keeney came to be the choice.

Rocha, initially, had a procedure that was supposed to put her out around six weeks. Instead, Rocha returned in two, wanting to be around the program and doing what she loves.

“So she wanted to come back in and she was trying to get around and do things with us and it was great,” Gasso said. “Needed another procedure to continue to explore her health. So it kind of backed her up another six weeks, but we’re just kind of playing it and waiting it and waiting for results and doctor’s voices and praying for healing and praying for her to get back here. But whatever comes our way, we’re ready for.”

Gasso told the story again about how Kinzie Hansen’s wedding was the catalyst toward getting Keeney back to OU.

So for the time being, it’s Keeney calling the shots. That’s not a bad thing. And Gasso and OU have the utmost confidence Keeney can get the job done. After all, Rocha made the call and said she wanted Keeney to be the one.

“The toughest thing is you’re not Jennifer Rocha, and everybody’s so used to that,” Gasso said. “So now we have to get used to someone different. Karlie — Jen Rocha said, ‘I want Karlie Keeney.’ And we went out to get Karlie. I felt like I was recruiting again. Got her to come to Norman when it wasn’t convenient for her. She lives in Kentucky. Wanted to look at her face to face and share the news and tell her coach Rocha’s wishes, and without question she was, ‘Absolutely I’m all in for you, for the program.’

“She is a student, a disciple, of Coach Rocha. Knows the system. She knows how to call like her. Understands how to set up hitters like Jen Rocha. So that’s the closest thing I could get to her in this pinch, and we just have to continue to learn.”