OU HC Porter Moser reacts to Entertainment District approval: 'It's a game-changer'

Nobody has championed the Rock Creek Entertainment District more than OU men’s basketball coach Porter Moser.

Now he’s not the only one, for sure, but Moser had been there every step of the way in trying to get that finalized and approved.

That finally happened, at least it finally feels like it’s officially official with the ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court last week.

The district is here. It is coming. What Moser said five years ago, two years ago, it all remains the same. This is the game-changer, he believes, the program has needed. And now finally has.

“For five years, I’ve been going to different meetings, speaking everywhere,” Moser told SoonerScoop. “I remember staying at that Town Hall meeting until like 1 in the morning when I finally got my turn. When I took this job, that was a big part of the conversation was a new arena. We talked about it right away. It has obviously been delayed. Kelvin told me. He thought he was going to get a new arena. Just happy for everybody around.

“It’s a game-changer, I’ve said that from the beginning. For the city of Norman, all the people there to have an entertainment district like that, to have a venue like that? It’s a game-changer of continuing to move this program and move the needle. It has been a five-year journey, just for me, sure it’s been longer for other people. Great day for Norman and great day for OU.”

Moser’s sentiments echo the same feeling, after all, for outgoing OU athletic director Joe Castiglione. His official tenure wraps up this weekend. One last big boom from Castiglione as he paves the way for Roger Denny to take over Sunday.

“This transformational project represents a significant milestone for the future of OU Athletics, along with the City of Norman and Cleveland County,” said Castiglione in a press release. “The multi-purpose arena will serve as the new home for OU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs and women’s gymnastics programs, providing an exceptional environment for our student-athletes to compete and our fans to experience the excellence that defines the University of Oklahoma.

“We are committed to working closely with our partners in the City of Norman, Cleveland County, and other key leaders to finalize the path ahead and bring this visionary project to life.

“We are deeply grateful for the collaboration and leadership that have brought us to this point, and we are filled with excitement and confidence as we take this bold step toward an even brighter future for Oklahoma Athletics.”