OU head coach Porter Moser reflects on friendship with Joe Castiglione

No, it’s not like Joe Castiglione is just going to disappear from OU athletics. He is still absolutely going to be around, just in a different role.

Castiglione officially ended his tenure as athletic director at OU with his last day on Saturday. Got to see a little of everything in his final appearance with the title.

OU men’s basketball overcame a halftime deficit to blow out Georgia, 94-78, to win its second game in a row. Oh yea, there was a fire on the upper concourse of the Lloyd Noble Center in stuff you cannot make up.

Not like figurative fire of Kuol Atak going 6 for 7 from 3-point territory, but a literal fire with a popcorn machine.

Hey, head coach Porter Moser is happy to send out Castiglione with a victory and grateful for their five-year friendship.

“It was really cool seeing him there in his red coat,” Moser said. “I just said on the radio he was the first person I saw when I saw the fire. He was doing what Joe does – taking care of things. He was running behind the scorers’ table. I bet you he was thinking the same thing, really, my last day, and there is an inferno at the LNC? No, he’s a friend and gave him a big hug.”

Heck, OU athletics went out of their way to send out Castiglione a winner. Softball swept a pair of games in New Mexico. Baseball made a resounding statement with one final Bedlam victory, a 10-1 beatdown of Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas.

Fitting final 24 hours.

Twenty-eight years, all the national championships, all the memories. Castiglione took people a bit through the journey on social media in recent days and closed out with this message.

With gratitude for all the coaches, staff, university administrators, my family, stakeholders, colleagues, donors, fans, sponsors, media and most of all, our #sooners athletes who worked so closely together to create Sooner Magic, I packed up a lifetime of memories today. pic.twitter.com/y52n5fQn7M — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) February 14, 2026

“With gratitude for all the coaches, staff, university administrators, my family, stakeholders, colleagues, donors, fans, sponsors, media and most of all, our Sooners athletes who worked so closely together to create Sooner Magic, I packed up a lifetime of memories today,” said Castiglione on social media.

Sunday marks the initial day of the Roger Denny era. Introduced as the OU athletic director last month, now it’s his show. And in his first social media post as AD, Denny gave the thanks and praise to Castiglione.

“Humbled to follow a true legend in our business,” Denny said. “What a remarkable career and legacy. You left it better than you found it and we will all be forever grateful for your leadership and impact. Enjoy a well-earned retirement.”