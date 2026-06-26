OU head coach Skip Johnson named ABCA Coach of the Year

A magical run like that, a fitting award for OU baseball head coach Skip Johnson.

Johnson, who just led the Sooners to a month-long run no OU baseball will ever forget, was named the 2026 National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Thursday.

OU completed one of the most improbable and impressive, at the same time, runs in earning the national championship. It all culminated with a 13-2 rout of No. 5 North Carolina on Monday night in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series Championship Series.

OU’s incredible run to the 2026 national title included wins in the Atlanta Regional over No. 2 Georgia Tech (2-1), the Lawrence Super Regional over No. 15 Kansas (2-0), and College World Series victories over No. 7 Alabama (1-0), No. 3 Georgia (2-0) and No. 5 North Carolina (2-1).

OU’s nine wins over national seeds are the most by a team since seeding began in 1999. Georgia Tech (ACC), Kansas (Big 12) and Georgia (SEC) won their respective conference regular season and tournament titles.

OU finished at 43-23 overall, including a ridiculous 11-2 mark in the postseason.

Under Johnson’s leadership, Oklahoma is 28-14 (.667) in the NCAA Tournament and 8-3 (.727) in the College World Series.

Since trailing 8-2 in the middle of the fourth inning of the first Atlanta Regional final game at Georgia Tech, OU outscored opponents 90-28. Unreal, unheard of.

Oklahoma became the first program in CWS history to reach the championship round (and win the national title) by starting a freshman on the mound in every game. One of Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski started each of OU’s final eight games of the season.

The trio combined to record 37 strikeouts in 31.1 innings over six starts in Omaha. The Sooners posted a 4.91 ERA for the season, but a 3.31 ERA in the NCAA Tournament and a 2.67 ERA in the College World Series.

“I think the biggest thing coming out of that bullpen is Skip’s a genius, I listen to Skip and whatever Skip says, I’m going to do,” said pitcher LJ Mercurius on Monday. “Simple as that.

“Skip says take a breath and throw one pitch, I’m going to take a breath and throw one pitch. I think that’s really the only thing is earlier in the year or when I was struggling, I wasn’t finishing my breath. I wasn’t taking a breath. And that’s the biggest thing we preach. When I started to appreciate it and really settle into listening and taking that breath, my game changed, and it shows. So I think whatever Skip says, you better frickin listen.”

Johnson recorded his 300th win as OU head coach this season and is 310-198 (.610) in his nine seasons. His teams have three seasons with at least 40 victories and have averaged 39.6 wins over the last five years.