OU is making zero complaints about one of the toughest schedules in the country

It’s no secret that OU, once again, has one of the most difficult schedules in the country in 2026.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Sooners have the second-toughest schedule in the country, behind only Arkansas. Last year, they had the toughest, and still went 10-2 and made the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma will certainly have its hands full again this year, with trips to Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri. It also has tough home games against South Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. And, of course, the Red River Rivalry in Dallas against Texas.

“I mean, every game’s big, right?” OU coach Brent Venables said. “You only get 12 opportunities, unlike baseball or basketball. My responsibility is to get our guys ready to play football all 12 games.”

OU is afraid of its schedule. It didn’t complain about it either, at SEC Media Days this week in Tampa.

“We love our schedule,” defensive end Taylor Wein said. “We embrace hard schedules, and if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. We’re excited and fired up to travel. Last year, every true away game we played, we won on the road, and traveling is a huge thing. It’s important; you’ve got to be able to travel well. So we embrace those challenges. We know they’re going to bring their best, and we’re going to bring ours.”

There was a lot of talk at media days about the SEC going to a nine-game conference schedule this season and how difficult it’ll be. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said that SEC coaches were already regretting the decision.

But not Venables.

“I’m for whatever the leadership decides. I’m a great teammate,” Venables said. “There’s some certainty you just stay in your lane. They didn’t ask us coaches to vote in that regard. And I love being on a big stage with high expectations where there’s a lot at stake. I’ve always enjoyed that. I think our players do as well. And so you just play your schedule and they’ll figure all the playoff stuff out and all those types of things. We have so many other things that we do control, and so that’s kind of where we’re at when it comes to what all that looks like.”

Last year, OU benefitted from navigating a tough schedule, which is why the Sooners look at it as more of an opportunity than an obstacle. Oklahoma’s win over Michigan early in the season was ultimately a big reason why it got into the playoff.

This year, the Sooners will face another difficult test early. At Michigan, at Georgia and Texas in Dallas all in the span of five weeks is a tough stretch. That Michigan game, like last year, could set the tone for the season.

“You play an early game against Michigan on the road,” Venables said. “There’s some things you’re trying to do from a scheduling standpoint that will give you the best chance to recover and be ready to go play. Great challenge. I think in the out-of-season program for us, it’s worked to our benefit in regards to the motivation, the excitement, the enthusiasm, the quality of the work that our guys have put in. Couldn’t be more excited about that.”

Ultimately, OU is taking the right approach by embracing the tough schedule. Because while its schedule is difficult, that means Oklahoma’s opponents’ schedule is also difficult, having to face the Sooners.

“Again, you’re not going to sneak up on anybody in Ann Arbor or going to Athens, Georgia,” Venables said. “I think (Georgia) has lost maybe once in five or six years at home. Georgia has been the gold standard in my opinion for college football for quite some time now. Then obviously Texas in Dallas is always a tremendous challenge, something our guys are I think that’s more of an affirmation. Playing Michigan certainly out of conference, but that’s what our conference looks like.

“Each and every week, you’re not going to sneak up on anybody. Nobody’s going to look past Oklahoma. We’re going to bring out the best in everybody. Something our guys are really looking forward to the challenge particularly early in the season. There’s no walkovers after those three games either.”