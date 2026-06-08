OU junior Kasidi Pickering entering transfer portal, 'do not contact' tag

The question of will she or won’t she for OU softball was answered with Kasidi Pickering. The junior will indeed enter the transfer portal.

Pickering officially hit the portal with a ‘do not contact’ tag Monday afternoon, the first day the portal window has been open.

Pickering hit .370 this season with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs and scoring 66 runs.

She is the fourth OU player to announce. And by far, the one who had been the most productive. Pickering was a popular target for the portal last summer but opted to stay in Norman.

She was one of a handful of players in Lawrence, Kan., this weekend to watch the OU baseball team punch its ticket to the Men’s College World Series.

But for her senior season? Pickering will go somewhere else.

OU portal departures (4)

Kasidi Pickering

One that had been rumored about for the last couple of weeks. With each day, it felt like no news was good news. However, that all changed with Pickering entering the portal. The junior has been a star for OU in her three seasons. But it became apparent as the season ended that Pickering was going to leave the program.

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal