OU kicker Tate Sandell announces he is returning for 2026 season

There are a few announcements OU football fans are hoping to hear in the days ahead. To go along with all the transfer portal additions, Sooners are hoping some key cogs to the 2025 puzzle return for another shot in 2026.

That first domino was checked off Sunday morning, as kicker Tate Sandell posted on social media that he does indeed want to run it back.

“One last ride,” Sandell posted.

With Sandell in the fold, that leaves two other big-time names that OU fans are wondering about. Again, no direct announcements are required, but they’re just greatly appreciated to keep people from wondering.

Linebacker Kip Lewis and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna have been the two to watch for almost a month now. Not in terms of the transfer portal, but in terms of the NFL Draft. Both were good enough this season to make the jump.

Speaking of good enough, not much more you could have asked for from Sandell. The transfer from Texas-San Antonio, had a season for the ages in Norman. So good that Sandell became the first OU kicker to win the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s best kicker.

After missing his initial field goal attempt, Sandell made 24 in a row before missing his last two in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

Sandell was sensational for OU, especially in big wins at Tennessee and at Alabama during a memorable November run.

He became a huge weapon for the OU offense throughout the course of the season. Sandell’s efficiency allowed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to be as creative as he wanted to be after crossing midfield. You already felt like you were in scoring position.

Special teams means a lot to head coach Brent Venables. Now with Sandell returning, it is not a spot the Sooners will have to chase in the portal in the week ahead.