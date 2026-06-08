OU-KU Game 2 baseball suspended, resumes Monday; Sooners up 8-1 in the third inning

Maybe the only thing that can stop OU baseball right now is the weather. But the weather won the night in Lawrence, Kan., on Sunday.

Game 2 of the Lawrence Super Regional has been suspended with OU leading 8-1 against the host Jayhawks in the third inning.

It will resume at noon on Monday. If KU is able to mount a comeback, there will be a Monday doubleheader.

OU leads 1-0 in the best-of-3 series. The winner will punch its ticket to the Men’s College World Series that begins Friday.

Tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the second, the Sooners offense exploded for a six-spot. That crooked number was helped by a lot of miscues by KU. An error here, hit-by-pitch there, and the Sooners were there to take advantage.

OU had RBIs from a walk, HBP and a suicide squeeze (combined with an error). Small ball to perfection for Skip Johnson and company.

Dayton Tockey blasted yet another home run, a solo shot to begin the bottom of the third to put the game at its current 8-1 score. And the rains came and never let up.

The game was already delayed two hours 30 minutes from first pitch. After waiting it out for a little less than two hours, the decision was made to suspend the game and return Monday.

On the mound, Xander Mercurius fought through the initial two innings and was finding his groove with the big cushion. Mercurius allowed one run on three hits with a walk and striking out five in the three frames. He threw 49 pitches.

OU is in the exact same boat as its potential opponent. Alabama, the No. 7 overall seed, had its Game 2 vs. St. John’s in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional suspended in the seventh inning. The Crimson Tide, after all, are three innings away from making their trip to Omaha.

If the Sooners and Tide can take care of business, they will meet up in their initial game of the MCWS over the weekend. It would be OU’s first MCWS appearance since 2022.

Editor’s note: SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich is LIVE in Lawrence and will have full coverage Monday.