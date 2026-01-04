OU lands first transfer portal commitment with Florida tight end

OU has its first transfer portal commitment.

Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday, after visiting Norman over the weekend. Hansen is a veteran tight end, making 34 career starts for the Gators. He started all 12 games this past season. At 6-foot-7, 269 pounds, Hansen is considered a threat not only in the pass game, but also a great blocker in the run game.

In 2025, Hansen totaled 30 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns. In three seasons with the Gators, he’s totaled 57 receptions for 611 yards and five touchdowns. OU was looking for a big-bodied tight end who could help in the run game. And it believes it found that in Hansen.

The Sooners are looking to add multiple tight ends in the portal. With the departures of Jaren Kanak, Kaden Helms, Carson Kent and Will Huggins, OU has a lot of work to do. The program is also in the middle of a coaching search at tight ends, with the firing of Joe Jon Finley on Thursday.

One of the other names to watch at tight end in the portal is Colorado State’s Rocky Beers. The older brother of OU women’s basketball player Raegan Beers, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end has a strong interest in the Sooners. He would be another veteran addition, having played five seasons of college football.

Stay tuned to SoonerScoop as more transfer portal news continues to trickle in.