OU lands Georgia Tech offensive lineman in transfer portal

OU has landed a third offensive lineman out of the transfer portal.

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Peyton Joseph announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday. Joseph was on campus for a visit on Friday and made his decision quickly. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Joseph is 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, and was highly recruited out of high school. He was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and was a top 300 recruit. He played only 33 snaps for Georgia Tech this past season.

OU has been looking to add bodies to its offensive line this offseason. The Sooners have lost a handful of players up front to the portal, including Logan Howland, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor and Troy Everett. They have now added three offensive linemen in the portal, with Joseph joining Western Kentucky center Caleb Nitta and Arkansas offensive tackle E’Marion Harris.

Joseph is a smart addition as OU was looking for a versatile player who could develop. Joseph has the size to play guard or tackle for the Sooners. He is Oklahoma’s 11th commitment in the portal.

