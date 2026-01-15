OU leading receiver Isaiah Sategna expected to return in 2026

OU’s leading wide receiver, Isaiah Sategna, is expected to return in 2026, sources confirmed to SoonerScoop.

Sategna totaled 67 receptions for 965 yards and eight touchdowns in first season as a Sooner, after transferring in from Arkansas. He was a second-team All-SEC selection and arguably Oklahoma’s best offensive player. Due to his breakout season, many thought Sategna might leave for the NFL. But Sategna — who was offered a major NIL deal by OU — opted to return for his final year of college football.

Keeping Sategna was a priority for the Sooners. He was a major weapon in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s offense. And he was one of the most clutch players for the team, scoring game-winning touchdowns against LSU and Missouri. He was also a key special teams player, starting as the punt returner.

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring him up and what he’s meant,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “The toughness, the grittiness, the competitive spirit that he plays with. Guys, they play hard when they’re on the punt return unit because they know he, at any point in time, can change a game.”

Sategna will lead the way in a revamped wide receiver room in 2026. OU added three receivers from the transfer portal in Parker Livingstone from Texas, Trell Harris from Virginia and Mackenzie Alleyne from Washington State. Livingstone and Harris are both expected to play major roles next season as they were each considered two of the best receivers in the portal.