OU basketball legend Stacey King remembered by Porter Moser

The OU basketball world was rocked Sunday morning by the news of the death of Sooner legend Stacey King. He was 59.

King reportedly died after a fall at his home, according to ESPN’s David Kaplan.

If you grew up in the 1980s, you remember King as one of the best players in OU basketball history. If you remember King nowadays, it’s because of his enthusiasm and passion of announcing for the Chicago Bulls for the last 20 seasons.

Either way, the basketball world lost someone special Sunday.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Stacey King, a true Oklahoma legend. Stacey was one of the most accomplished and likeable players in OU men’s basketball history, and he meant so much to our program because of his passion for the sport and the university,” said OU head coach Porter Moser in a social media post. “His smile, energy and spirit were his hallmarks, not to mention that silky-smooth left-handed stroke.

“His success transcended collegiate athletics with his three NBA titles with the Bulls and stellar broadcasting career, and I was honored to get to know him there in Chicago. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and we will thoughtfully honor him throughout our upcoming season. Rest in peace, Stacey.”

King grew up in Lawton, Okla., before arriving at OU. He left Norman as one of the best to ever put on the uniform. His No. 33 is one of the six numbers retired by the program.

He ranks sixth all-time at OU for points with 2,008. King is eighth in rebounding with 825 boards and added 228 career blocks.

King was named the Big Eight Player of the Year in 1989. That season? Saw him average 26.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest. He was a prominent member of the 1988 squad that reached the national championship game.

Following a great four-season career as a Sooner, King was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1989 NBA Draft.

King would find a role off the bench and was a part of the first three-peat for the Bulls (1991-93). King won three championships in his eight NBA seasons.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement Sunday. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.”