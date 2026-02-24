OU linebacker Owen Heinecke denied extra year of eligibility by NCAA

OU linebacker Owen Heinecke has been denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, his family has informed SoonerScoop.

Heinecke’s initial petition was denied on Jan. 30. He then appealed the decision, hoping the NCAA would look further into his case for another year. But his appeal was also denied by the NCAA. It’s unclear if Heinecke will take legal action against the NCAA, with some athletes having success when going that route. He intends to participate in the NFL combine this week in Indianapolis.

Heinecke spoke with SoonerScoop in January, explaining his situation and why he believes another year. He said that if his appeal was denied, he does not know if he will take legal action. Right now, he is focused on his NFL future.

“I think I’m taking it kind of one step at a time,” Heinecke said in January. “That’s kind of a problem for later. I’m hoping that it doesn’t even get to that point. But it’s something that I would have to consider. There’s always costs and all that, so it’s something that I have to think about with my family and with just the timing of it all. It’s difficult because I don’t, it’s hard for me to bank on. A lawsuit, knowing that the previous two obviously came back as a no, and then I’m kind of forfeiting my shot at the draft waiting on a lawsuit. So that’s a tough one. I would definitely consider it. But I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

The NCAA is currently counting 15 minutes of playing time in lacrosse against Heinecke. He played lacrosse for Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to OU to play football in 2022.

For information on Heinecke’s case for another year, read SoonerScoop’s full story on the situation.