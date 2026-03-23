OU linebacker Owen Heinecke files injuction against NCAA, seeking another year of eligibility

OU linebacker Owen Heinecke files injuction against NCAA, seeking another year of eligibilityby: George Stoia23 minutes agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppSep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) reacts in front of Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images OU linebacker Owen Heinecke is planning to file a preliminary injunction for an extra year of eligibility, SoonerScoop learned on Monday.