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OU linebacker Owen Heinecke files injuction against NCAA, seeking another year of eligibility

headshotby: George Stoia23 minutes agoGeorgeStoia
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) reacts in front of Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) reacts in front of Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

OU linebacker Owen Heinecke is planning to file a preliminary injunction for an extra year of eligibility, SoonerScoop learned on Monday.

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