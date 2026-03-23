OU mailbag: Who will have more sacks in 2026? Taylor Wein or Danny Okoye?by: George Stoia12 minutes agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppOklahoma's Taylor Wein (44) pursues Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) for a sack in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025.Every week, SoonerScoop’s George Stoia answers questions from subscribers about all things OU athletics.