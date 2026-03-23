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OU mailbag: Who will have more sacks in 2026? Taylor Wein or Danny Okoye?

headshotby: George Stoia12 minutes agoGeorgeStoia
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Taylor Wein (44) pursues Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) for a sack in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025.

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