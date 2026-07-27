OU men's basketball schedule set: Sooners with six Power 4 non-conference opponents

The OU men’s basketball schedule is set. Sooners are ready for a 32-game grind once again in year No. 6 under head coach Porter Moser.

To go along with the SEC battles, OU has six games against Power 4 schools in the non-conference portion of the schedule.

That includes Syracuse coming to Norman for the SEC/ACC Challenge in December. OU will also play in Tulsa at the BOK Center against Arizona State (Dec. 5). And, of course, Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State is set for Dec. 12 at the Paycom Center.

The OU schedule features 15 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners were the dreaded First Team Out of the field last spring.

OU is going to begin SEC play with Kentucky coming to Norman. And the Sooners will end SEC play at home for the first time. The final week has home games vs. Tennessee and LSU.

2026-27 OU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Monday, Nov. 2 // East Texas A&M // Norman

Friday, Nov. 6 // Mississippi Valley State // Norman

Monday, Nov. 9 // vs. North Alabama // Norman

Friday, Nov. 13 // Fairleigh Dickinson // Norman

Wednesday, Nov. 18 // Campbell // Norman

Tuesday, Nov. 24 // vs. Pitt // Fort Myers, Fla.

Thursday, Nov. 26 // vs. Purdue // Fort Myers, Fla.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 // Syracuse // Norman

Saturday, Dec. 5 // vs. Arizona State // Tulsa

Monday, Dec. 7 // Alabama State // Norman

Saturday, Dec. 12 // vs. Oklahoma State // Oklahoma City

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. // Jackson State // Norman

Tuesday, Dec. 22 // at SMU // Dallas

Monday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. // ULM // Norman

SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 2 // Kentucky // Norman

Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 5 or 6 // at Florida // Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday, Jan. 9 // Mississippi State // Norman

Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 12 or 13 // at Georgia // Athens, Ga.

Saturday, Jan. 16 // at Texas // Austin, Texas

Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 19 or 20 // Missouri // Norman

Saturday, Jan. 23 // at Alabama // Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, Jan. 30 // South Carolina // Norman

Tuesday or Wednesday, Feb. 2 or 3 // at Texas A&M // College Station, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 6 // at Auburn // Auburn, Ala.

Tuesday or Wednesday, Feb. 9 or 10 // Tennessee // Norman

Saturday, Feb. 13 // LSU // Norman