Sooner Scoop Basketball
OU men's basketball schedule set: Sooners with six Power 4 non-conference opponents
The OU men’s basketball schedule is set. Sooners are ready for a 32-game grind once again in year No. 6 under head coach Porter Moser.
To go along with the SEC battles, OU has six games against Power 4 schools in the non-conference portion of the schedule.
That includes Syracuse coming to Norman for the SEC/ACC Challenge in December. OU will also play in Tulsa at the BOK Center against Arizona State (Dec. 5). And, of course, Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State is set for Dec. 12 at the Paycom Center.
The OU schedule features 15 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners were the dreaded First Team Out of the field last spring.
OU is going to begin SEC play with Kentucky coming to Norman. And the Sooners will end SEC play at home for the first time. The final week has home games vs. Tennessee and LSU.
2026-27 OU Men’s Basketball Schedule
Monday, Nov. 2 // East Texas A&M // Norman
Friday, Nov. 6 // Mississippi Valley State // Norman
Monday, Nov. 9 // vs. North Alabama // Norman
Friday, Nov. 13 // Fairleigh Dickinson // Norman
Wednesday, Nov. 18 // Campbell // Norman
Tuesday, Nov. 24 // vs. Pitt // Fort Myers, Fla.
Thursday, Nov. 26 // vs. Purdue // Fort Myers, Fla.
Tuesday, Dec. 1 // Syracuse // Norman
Saturday, Dec. 5 // vs. Arizona State // Tulsa
Monday, Dec. 7 // Alabama State // Norman
Saturday, Dec. 12 // vs. Oklahoma State // Oklahoma City
Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. // Jackson State // Norman
Tuesday, Dec. 22 // at SMU // Dallas
Monday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. // ULM // Norman
SEC Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 2 // Kentucky // Norman
Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 5 or 6 // at Florida // Gainesville, Fla.
Saturday, Jan. 9 // Mississippi State // Norman
Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 12 or 13 // at Georgia // Athens, Ga.
Saturday, Jan. 16 // at Texas // Austin, Texas
Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 19 or 20 // Missouri // Norman
Saturday, Jan. 23 // at Alabama // Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Saturday, Jan. 30 // South Carolina // Norman
Tuesday or Wednesday, Feb. 2 or 3 // at Texas A&M // College Station, Texas
Saturday, Feb. 6 // at Auburn // Auburn, Ala.
Tuesday or Wednesday, Feb. 9 or 10 // Tennessee // Norman
Saturday, Feb. 13 // LSU // Norman
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