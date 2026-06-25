OU men's basketball SEC schedule is set

The OU men’s basketball SEC schedule is announced, officially released Thursday morning. The Sooners will have a home-and-home with three teams. This time around? It’s Georgia, Missouri and Texas.

OU has played Missouri and Texas twice in each of its three seasons in the SEC.

“I think the first thing is out of my five years, it’s my first year with returning the point guard, that’s like it’s a crazy statement,” head coach Porter Moser said. “But it’s like, you know, you lose guys in transfer, minus Jeremiah went to the draft, but to have had the Xzayvier Brown back, Derrion Reid, we have two starters back.

“Then you get Dayton back, and Dayton’s a starter, and he’s that kind of guy. So we have five guys back, it’s something to build on, like our new pieces. We’re definitely longer, and, but you know, that just gets you excitement to get working with him in the summer. It’s the first part about us coming together, now you’re gonna start working together. So I can’t wait to get him, get him here in June.”

Oklahoma will host Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt at Lloyd Noble Center, and will go on the road to face Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M.

Conference action tips off Saturday, Jan. 2, and runs through Saturday, March 6. The SEC Tournament is set for March 10-14 in Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena.

The SEC is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw a nation-leading 10 league teams qualify for the NCAA Tournament, including six that will play in Norman in 2027 (Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt). Over the last two years, the SEC has produced 24 NCAA Tournament squads.

Game times, dates and TV designations to be announced later.

OU’s 2027 home SEC opponents

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vanderbilt

OU’s 2027 away SEC opponents

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Missouri

Texas

Texas A&M