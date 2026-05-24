Is Ryan Hybl leaving OU men's golf? The latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit

Sources within Oklahoma’s athletic department have confirmed to SoonerScoop.com that OU men’s golf head coach is weighing an offer from Georgia Tech to become its next head coach.

At this point in time, expectations inside the Oklahoma athletics department are that Hybl will leave Norman for Atlanta. Sources have indicated Sunday morning there is concern Hybl will walk after the completion of the Sooners season next week at the NCAA Championships after 17 seasons at the helm.

Hybl currently has a contract that runs through June 30, 2028, making $355,000 annually.

“OU is willing to do whatever it takes to keep him. They don’t want to see him go,” one source close to the situation said. “Unfortunately, I don’t know if any price can compete with family.”

Certainly the idea of losing Hybl would be a significant blow to the OU men’s golf program.

Oklahoma just captured its third consecutive Regional title under Hybl. The 15 consecutive NCAA Championships appearances stands as the second-longest streak in the country, leaving the Sooners one shy of the program record of 16 consecutive berths from 1981-96.

The idea that OU would let Hybl walk over monetary reasons is far from the truth.

“I can assure you that no program in the country values Ryan Hybl as much as the University of Oklahoma does. At no point would we lose a bidding war over Ryan Hybl,” said one program source extremely close to the Oklahoma athletics program.

For years, the main concern was that it would be Hybl’s alma mater in Athens that would eventually call him to return home. This past spring long-time Georgia head coach Chris Haack announced his retirement after 30 years but the call never came for Hybl. Instead of courting Hybl, the Bulldogs program promoted Mookie DeMoss.

It could be speculated that is a selling point for the Yellow Jackets program while also offering a chance to get back to where he grew up.

The human element of returning home to Georgia seems to be a very real draw for Hybl. Another source indicated Sunday morning that a desire to return back home could be hard to overcome at this stage in life, particularly with aging parents and following the high school graduation of his eldest daughter this past week. Hybl’s brother and former OU quarterback Nate Hybl, currently resides in Atlanta along with the majority of the Hybl family.

What happens next is the hardest part. The waiting game. We know OU men’s golf doesn’t want to lose its head coach, but there are some very real concerns Hybl could leave Norman at season’s end.