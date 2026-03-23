OU softball offense excels in Miali Guachino‘s return to Ole Miss, 14-2

Sunday was all about Miali Guachino returning to Ole Miss, now itching for OU. But the Sooners offense has this habit where they make lives a lot easier for their pitchers.

That happened again. Before Guachino even took the circle for the first time, she already had a four-run cushion.

A cushion that grew and grew, and Guachino cruised for OU to a 14-2 victory in five innings.

The first inning saw Gabbie Garcia launch a two-run home run. And then Kai Minor added a solo bomb right after that.

OU hit another five home runs in the victory. Minor added another one later in the game, as did Kasidi Pickering with a two-run shot. Five of the eight hits left the yard.

The punctuation came from Abby Dayton, who hammered a grand slam in the fourth inning as OU scored four, two, two and six runs in the initial four frames.

Guachino was a freshman star for the Rebels in 2025, and it was her first game pitching against her former team.

She handled the moment just fine.

Guachino had five strikeouts in the four innings, allowing the one run. Sydney Berzon came in to close the show in the fifth, giving up one run.

OU (31-2, 5-0) goes for its second SEC sweep of the season, back in Oxford on Monday night on SEC Network.

OU 10, Ole Miss 0 (6) (Saturday)

Another SEC game, another SEC run-rule victory as OU went to Oxford to take down Ole Miss in six innings.

It is not just the impressive outing by pitcher Audrey Lowry. But as the game goes longer, the bats can wake up more.

Especially, right now, with freshman Kendall Wells. OU was only up 2-0 through four innings, and then Wells took over.

Two home runs, five RBIs in the fifth and sixth innings, and that’s all she wrote.

Wells now has 24 home runs this season. Ella Parker also went deep, ‘only’ No. 15 of the season for the junior.

It continues to be laughable what the OU offense is accomplishing. Here is the next number for you.

OU now has 122 home runs this season, after hitting 121 last season. There is still more than two months left in this season.

Even a 2-0 lead seems like a tough task because of how good Lowry has been. She went five scoreless innings to improve to 14-1.

Gasso went with freshman Allyssa Parker to close things out. A good spot to see what Parker could do. A 10-run advantage but up to her to keep the run-rule victory.

Parker struck out two in the sixth.