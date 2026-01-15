OU officially hires Jason Witten as tight ends coach: 'I'm proud to be a Sooner'

OU has officially announced the hiring of Jason Witten as the program’s new tight ends coach.

It was reported last week that Witten was expected to replace Joe Jon Finley, who was fired on Jan. 1. The former Dallas Cowboys star has spent the last five years as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. He helped the school win state titles in 2023 and 2024. Witten retired from the NFL in 2020, playing 17 years in the league. He totaled 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. He’s expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, being one of 15 finalists for the Class of 2026..

“When you talk about Jason Witten you start with the impeccable human being he is,” OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement. “That’s as a competitor, a leader, a coach, a dad, a husband. He’s one of those rare people who represents incredibly high character, integrity and excellence. He’s a tremendous communicator blessed with unbelievable interpersonal skills. That’s who he was as a leader in the locker room as a player. And you can see the impact and influence he had as a head coach at the high school level at Liberty Christian. He’s really special in that regard.

“Jason has been a giant in the game of football for a long time with what he’s accomplished and represented on the field. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I’m excited about the positive impact he’ll have on our football program and all of our players.”

For Witten, getting into coaching at the college level is something he’s always wanted to do. And OU was the perfect place to start.

“I love football and I love teaching the game, and Oklahoma is as prestigious a college football program as there is in the country,” Witten said in a statement. “So I’m thankful to Coach Venables for the opportunity to work together. It’s been clear to me from the outset that he’s one of the best leaders of men in football. And he has the pieces in place to compete for championships, so I’m excited to work under him and Coach (Ben) Arbuckle and with the rest of the staff. It’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m proud to be a Sooner.

“I know what the expectations and standards of Oklahoma Football are and I’m excited to lean into and embrace those. But along the way, it’s also a great privilege to positively impact young men. To help them become the best players they can be and the best men they can be. That’s one of the things I respect the most about Coach Venables – that those things aren’t mutually exclusive. You can take on the responsibility to lead men, but also be highly competitive in your craft. I try to uphold those standards on and off the field.

“I’m excited to get in that tight ends room and work with OU’s great staff and players.”

Read the full press release announcing Witten’s hiring here.